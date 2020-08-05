Global  
 

Babri Masjid thi, hai, aur rahegi, says AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Zee News Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Hours before the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (Augusts 5) sparked a fresh controversy by claiming that Babri Masjid incident will always remain etched in Ayodhya’s legacy. 
