'Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi': Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi



AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 08 said that Central Government should tell the country what talks going on between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army. "Our Army and PLA are talking to each other. Central Govt should tell the country what they are talking to the Chinese. Why are they embarrassed and maintaining silence? Can they tell us whether the Chinese military has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh," said Owasi.

