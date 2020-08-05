Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi': Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan

DNA Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Hours before Bhoomi Pujan, Owaisi has again made a controversial remark on the construction of the temple and called it appeasement of the minority community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan': Patna's Mahavir Mandir receives invitation

Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan': Patna's Mahavir Mandir receives invitation 02:34

 One of the invitees for Bhoomi Pujan, Mahant Naval Kishor Das on receiving invitation for Ram Temple Foundation stone laying ceremony said that he had received the invitation on August 03. He said, "I had received the invitation yesterday, but I did not tell anyone. Mahavir Mandir is the only mandir...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi Indian politician

Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple

 Telangana BJP Leader and Chief Spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao has invited AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to participate in the 'bhoomi poojan' of the Ram temple in..
IndiaTimes

Bhoomi pujan: Owaisi opposes Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebrations

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi [Video]

Indo-China standoff: "Why govt maintaining silence on talks b/w India Army and PLA?", asks Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 08 said that Central Government should tell the country what talks going on between Indian Army and People's Liberation Army. "Our Army and PLA are talking to each other. Central Govt should tell the country what they are talking to the Chinese. Why are they embarrassed and maintaining silence? Can they tell us whether the Chinese military has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh," said Owasi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Related videos from verified sources

Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Assam potters prepare earthen lamps ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

Earthen lamps were being made and sold in Assam's Dibrugarh in view of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. Locals bought 'diyas' from market which they will light up to celebrate the day. "We have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette [Video]

Coimbatore-based miniature artist crafts Lord Ram's statuette

Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach [Video]

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Ram Temple's replica on Puri beach

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created replica of Ram Temple on Puri beach ahead of stone laying foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 05. The event will be attended by Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Bhoomi pujan: Asaduddin Owaisi opposes Narendra Modi's 'participation'; VHP calls for celebration

 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's possible attendance to the 'Bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian Express

Babri Masjid thi, hai, aur rahegi, says AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

 Hours before the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (Augusts 5) sparked a fresh controversy by claiming that...
Zee News


Tweets about this