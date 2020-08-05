PM Narendra Modi shares unique 'matka sapling planting' technique

Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report



The millenials in Faizabad believes that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will benefit the town as well as boost the economy of the town. Students and locals believe that the temple will bring prosperity in Ayodhya and the small businesses in the temple town will get a boost. The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple held on August 5 in Ayodhya. The ceremony will be attended by PM Modi who will lay the foundation stone for the temple. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09 Published on January 1, 1970