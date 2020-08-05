Global  
 

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; more showers predicted

Zee News Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas of Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) morning, and the weather department has predicted more intense showers during the day.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rain Mumbai

Rain Mumbai 01:47

 Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also issued an alert to all concerned departments and...

