Ayodhya ceremony: Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway for the grand 'bhoomi poojan' on 5th August 2020, with Ayodhya celebrating the day as a 'mini-diwali'. The main guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS...
The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ram temple.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 04 left for Ayodhya to attend Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. He will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and president of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event. Meanwhile, a group of saints has also arrived in Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.
Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, Shri Ram Chandra Aarti was performed at Chhoti Chhawni Mani Das Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya on August 04. Priests performed the 'aarti' and..