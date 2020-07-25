Ayodhya ceremony: Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5



The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

