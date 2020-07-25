Global  
 

Ayodhya ceremony: Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Watch: PM Modi's complete Ayodhya itinerary as temple town decks up for 5th August

Watch: PM Modi's complete Ayodhya itinerary as temple town decks up for 5th August

 The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Preparations are underway for the grand 'bhoomi poojan' on 5th August 2020, with Ayodhya celebrating the day as a 'mini-diwali'. The main guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS...

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5

Ram Temple: How Ayodhya prepared for Bhoomi pujan on August 5

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

Credit: HT Digital Content
Ayodhya's Preparation

Ayodhya’s Preparation

Ayodhya’s Preparation

Credit: HT Digital Content

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Watch: CM Yogi lights earthen lamps at residence as part of 'deepotsav'

Watch: CM Yogi lights earthen lamps at residence as part of 'deepotsav'

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for Ram temple.

Credit: ANI
Ram temple ceremony: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat leaves for Ayodhya

Ram temple ceremony: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat leaves for Ayodhya

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 04 left for Ayodhya to attend Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. He will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and president of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event. Meanwhile, a group of saints has also arrived in Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.

Credit: ANI

Priests perform 'Ram Aarti' at Chhoti Chhawni Mani Das Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Priests perform 'Ram Aarti' at Chhoti Chhawni Mani Das Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple, Shri Ram Chandra Aarti was performed at Chhoti Chhawni Mani Das Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya on August 04. Priests performed the 'aarti' and..

Credit: ANI
PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi

PM Modi will represent all devotees at Ram temple bhoomi pujan: CM Yogi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on August 03. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5. While..

Credit: ANI
CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

CM Yogi meets members of Ram temple trust in Ayodhya

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration July 25. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI

India PM to lay foundation stone for flashpoint Ram temple in Ayodhya

 The Ram temple is being built on the site of a mosque that was demolished in 1992. About 175 people are expected to attend the event.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •HinduDNAnewKerala.com

With Lord Hanuman's blessings, 'bhumi pujan' will end 166-year-old dispute

 Lord Hanuman is said to be the protector of Ayodhya and Ram devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he comes to Ayodhya on Wednesday for 'bhumi pujan', will...
Mid-Day

RSS Chief arrives in Ayodhya to attend Ram temple foundation laying ceremony
newKerala.com Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsBBC NewsDNAIndian Express

