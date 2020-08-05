UP CM Adityanath greets PM, devotees, tweets Jai Shri Ram ahead of Ayodhya ceremony
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the state to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.
In a tweet, the chief minister cited a couplet from...
The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque...
Earthen lamps were lit at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya. The event will be attended by Prime Minister..
People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at..
