Here's Lord Ram's photo from original copy of Constitution
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
He said, "Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. I felt like sharing this with you all," said the minister. The Union Minister also termed the day as a day of India's self respect.
