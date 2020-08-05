Here's Lord Ram's photo from original copy of Constitution

Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare



BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.

