Related videos from verified sources Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya



PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation..



Patanjali Yogpeeth will make 'gurukul' in Ayodhya: Baba Ramdev

A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are..



A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 33 minutes ago

