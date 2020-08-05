PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes

Religious leaders arrive for Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya



A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."

