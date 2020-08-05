PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Shortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. I express gratitude to all citizens of this nation, Indian diaspora across the world and all the devotees of Lord Ram on today's pious occasion," he said.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.
A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Swami Chidanand Maharaj are among all the invitees present at the 'bhoomi pujan'. Speaking to ANI, Swami Chidananda Saraswati said, "This is a signature event. This event will give a glimpse of India's 'unity in diversity'." "It will bridge gaps and bring people together. We all are one-'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added. Adding to it, the Acharya of Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, "The entire world has its eyes set on India. This is a historic day to send out a message of harmony."
A large numbers of religious leaders and saints arrived at the Ram Janmbhoomi site in UP's Ayodhya on August 05. While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "India's biggest fortune that we are witnessing Ram Temple event. To establish 'ram rajya' in this nation, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make a grand 'gurukul' in Ayodhya." "People from all over the world will be able to study Ved, Ayurveda here," he added.
