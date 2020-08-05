Global  
 

Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya

Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India."
