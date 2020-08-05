Today is new beginning of new India: Mohan Bhagwat in Ayodhya
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said, "Our country believes in 'Vasudev Kutubhkam' i.e. World is One Family. We believe in taking everyone along. Today is a new beginning of a new India."
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on the occasion of Bhoomi Pujan remembered the people who could not make it to the ceremony. Mohan Bhagwat said, "So many people had sacrificed, they couldn't be here physically. There are some who couldn't come here, Advani ji must be at his home watching this. There are some who should've come but couldn't be invited because of the situation." "Poore desh mein aaj anand ki lehar hai. Sadiyon ki aas poore hone ka anand hai. Sabse bada anand hai Bharat ko atmanirbhar banane ke liye jis atma vishwas ki awashikta thi uska sagun-saakaar adhishthan aaj ho raha hai," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation laying ceremonial function. A large number of religious leaders and saints were also present in the event at Ram Janmbhoomi site in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present during the event.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.
