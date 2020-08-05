|
Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan'
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the Prime Minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.
