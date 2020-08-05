Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan'

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown the world that how can matters be resolved peacefully. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the power of India's democratic values and its judiciary has shown the world that how can matters by resolved peacefully, democratically and constitutionally."

