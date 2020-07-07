Visakhapatnam gas leak case: Andhra HC grants bail to LG Polymers CEO, other accused

Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers' South Korean CEO, 11 others arrested
12 people have been arrested in connection with the Vizag gas tragedy which left around 15 dead. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena said that prima facie evidence was found against those..
