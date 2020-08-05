Wait of centuries has ended: PM Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan'
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya for the Ram temple.Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as PM Modi performed rituals at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the site of a bitter Hindu-Muslim conflict that lasted decades before being settled by the Supreme Court last year.
The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque...
AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:06Published
At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
A Muslim family-based in Ayodhya has been making 'Khadaus' (wooden footwear) for Hindu saints for several generations, which is also their primary source of income. Mohd. Azam said he is the fifth generation in his family who has carried forward the tradition. "I make Khadaus, which are used by Hindu saints, for a living. These are also worshipped by many people. I am the fifth generation in my family who is making this, and carrying forward the tradition which was started by my ancestors," he told. Khadau possesses a great significance in the Hindu religion, in particular. In the epic mythology Ramayana, Bharat, Lord Ram's younger brother, placed 'Khadaus' of Rama on the throne as a symbol of the latter's authority over the kingdom. It is thus an object of worship for many, even today.
Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 05.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:24Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 35:33Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the 'Ram Lalla' idol in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He performed a 'sashtang pranam' or prostration before the idol. He, then, proceeded to ascend the steps to the idol and offered flowers and other items at the feet of the deity. The 'Ram Lalla' idol refers to the child deity installed at what is believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Ram. PM Modi is in the temple town to perform the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid..