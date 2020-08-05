Global  
 

VP Naidu watches live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple, offers prayers at residence

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
"On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomi-pujan for the reconstruction of the grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Smt Usha Naidu and their personal staff recited Ramayana at the Vice President's residence. #RamMandir," read a tweet from the Vice President of India.
News video: Watch: CM Yogi lights earthen lamps at residence as part of 'deepotsav'

Watch: CM Yogi lights earthen lamps at residence as part of 'deepotsav' 01:47

 Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath lit up earthen lamps at his official residence as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 04. CM Adityanath also burned a firecracker at his residence. 'Bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple is...

