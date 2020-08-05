PM says 'Jai Siya Ram' resonating not only in Ayodhya but throughout world
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () He said the call of "Jai Siya Ram" is resonating not only in the city of Lord Ram but throughout the world today. "I congratulate all citizens, Indian diaspora and devotees of Lord Ram across the globe on this pious occasion," he said. While concluding, Modi said, "I pray to Lord Ram and Mother Janki to keep you all healthy and happy. May Mother Sita and Lord Ram always shower their blessings upon you."
With preparations in full swing for a grand foundation-laying ceremony for a new temple in Ayodhya, what is the mood at Dhannipur village, where the Uttar Pradesh government allotted a plot of land for a new mosque? Hindustan Times national political editor Sunetra Choudhury reports from the hamlet...
Hours after Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out. Owaisi said that the Prime Minister violated the oath of office by attending the ceremony in his official capacity. He further added that this is a victory for Hindutva and the secular tenet of the constitution has been violated. Mocking PM Modi's 'India is emotional' remark, the AIMIM leader said that he is also emotional as he believes in the equality of all citizens and believes a mosque stood in the spot for the last 450 years. Owaisi further alleged that BJP and RSS cadres had demolished the Babri mosque and lied to the Supreme Court. Owaisi had objected to PM Modi attending the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier as well. PM Modi during his speech in Ayodhya said that Lord Ram is all about unity & love and also added that the temple will inspire people of many generations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Indians in the United States celebrated the foundation laying ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Indians gathered outside Capitol Hill in Washington for the celebration. People wore saffron clothes, held saffron flags to celebrate the Bhoomi Pujan. Members of Indian community also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhumi pujan' & laid foundation stone of the new Ram temple. PM Modi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla' or child deity. All participants, including PM and priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms. Attendance at the event was limited due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Construction of Ram Temple is beginning 9 months after SC verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing temple construction.
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to spread 'Ram's message' across the country and the world. Claiming that the Mandir movement should never have been politicised, Bansal hoped that 'Ram's critics find enlightenment now'. Watch the full video for more.
Mariappan, a miniature artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore made a figurine of Lord Ram using gold. He crafted the statuette ahead of Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. He said, "Construction of Ram..