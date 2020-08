You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs



Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. Rains were accompanied by strong winds. Waterlogging has been reported in the low-lying areas of the city. Traffic congestion.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago Watch: High tide in Mumbai; heavy rains lash city for 3rd consecutive day



High tide hit Mumbai this afternoon after 3 days of continuous rainfall in the city. The IMD had issued a high tide alert and also warned residents to stay from the shore. Waterlogging was also.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:02 Published on July 5, 2020 Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; waterlogging in several areas



Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs resulting in waterlogging in some of the low lying areas. Traffic snarls were also reported from several places in the maximum city. The BMC has issued a list.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this