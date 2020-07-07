|
Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor GC Murmu resigns: Sources
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Empowering panchayati raj institutions our biggest dream: J-K Lieutenant Governor: The Jammu and Kashmir administration will focus on strengthening and empowering panchayati raj institutions in the coming days to address issues of..
IndiaTimes
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
PoK activist celebrates 1st anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
'Don't comment on internal affairs': India warns China after Beijing's remarks on Jammu and KashmirMEA was responding to a media query on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson's comment on Jammu and Kashmir.
DNA
Lie repeated hundred times will not become truth: India on Pak's attempts to raise Kashmir issue
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this