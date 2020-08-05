Curfew imposed in several areas of Assam's Sonitpur after violent clashes between two groups over Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan rally Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in several areas of Sonitpur district in Assam after violent clashes erupted between two groups over a rally for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. The curfew has been clamped in areas under the Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations from 10 pm on August 5 until further notice. A four-wheeler vehicle and three motorcycles were torched by agitators in these areas.


