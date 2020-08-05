Curfew imposed in several areas of Assam's Sonitpur after violent clashes between two groups over Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan rally
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () A curfew was imposed on Wednesday in several areas of Sonitpur district in Assam after violent clashes erupted between two groups over a rally for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan. The curfew has been clamped in areas under the Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police stations from 10 pm on August 5 until further notice. A four-wheeler vehicle and three motorcycles were torched by agitators in these areas.
In a historic event, PM Narendra Modi laid the first brick at the site in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir will come up at what is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It was a long fight, that has shed much blood and tears, and at the forefront of the temple struggle have been BJP leaders. Congress...