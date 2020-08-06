|
Manoj Sinha to be new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been named the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Sinha’s appointment comes as G C Murmu abruptly resigned as J&K Lt governor on Wednesday.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manoj Sinha Indian politician
Rashtrapati Bhavan Official home of the President of India
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
