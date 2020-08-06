Global  
 

Manoj Sinha to be new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been named the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday. Sinha’s appointment comes as G C Murmu abruptly resigned as J&K Lt governor on Wednesday.
