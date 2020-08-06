Global  
 

Telangana: PM Modi laid foundation for Hindu Rashtra, says Asaduddin Owaisi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that by taking part in the Bhoomi Poojan at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of ‘Hindu Rashtra’.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple

Hindutva has won today: Owaisi on PM Modi laying foundation of Ram temple 02:30

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and...

