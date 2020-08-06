Telangana: PM Modi laid foundation for Hindu Rashtra, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that by taking part in the Bhoomi Poojan at Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of ‘Hindu Rashtra’.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 05 slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said PM has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Adding on it, Owaisi said this is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and...
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...
