UP: Why PM Narendra Modi said ‘Jai Siya Ram’, not ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 17 hours ago Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News 18:54 After a decades long legal struggle, centuries long conflict between communities, the Ram Mandir's foundation stone was laid on 5th August by PM Narendra Modi. While Lord Ram is revered as the ideal human being, the struggle for his temple had caused deep polarisation. Now, that the temple has become...