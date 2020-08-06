Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP: Why PM Narendra Modi said ‘Jai Siya Ram’, not ‘Jai Shri Ram’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
By choosing to hail Lord Ram with ‘Jai Siya Ram’ instead of the popular ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after the bhoomi pujan in the Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left a number people curious.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News

Ram mandir Bhoomi pujan done: After politics, time for healing | Oneindia News 18:54

 After a decades long legal struggle, centuries long conflict between communities, the Ram Mandir's foundation stone was laid on 5th August by PM Narendra Modi. While Lord Ram is revered as the ideal human being, the struggle for his temple had caused deep polarisation. Now, that the temple has become...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square [Video]

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square [Video]

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Jai Shri Ram 1 [Video]

Jai Shri Ram 1

Jai Shri Ram 1

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to plant Parijaat tree on Ram Mandir premises

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant a Parijaat tree on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises when he comes here for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, said Mahant...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Ram Temple `bhoomi pujan`: PM Narendra Modi to be presented with Lord Ram idol

 Construction of the grand temple of Ram Temple will begin with 'Bhoomi Pujan' in Ayodhya. After the puja ceremony, a special present will be offered to PM Modi...
Zee News

PM Narendra Modi begins Ayodhya speech with 'Jai Siya Ram': Key quotes

 Shortly after performing the Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janambhoomi, PM Narendra Modi addressed the people with chants of 'Jai Siyaram'. "This call is resonating not...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI UP: Why PM Narendra Modi said ‘Jai Siya Ram’, not ‘Jai Shri Ram’ https://t.co/WE1VBnU2hk Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/2Rmi5dULF2 14 minutes ago

chaitra987654

Chaitra Pandya RT @harshmadhusudan: “I am deliberately using the word modern” “Aadhunik” PM Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi, talking about Bhavya Shri Ram… 13 hours ago

marketst0day

Markets Today RT @moneycontrolcom: 🙏 Jai Siya Ram 🙏 chanted PM #NarendraModi at #RamMandir "#Ramjanmbhoomi has got freedom today," he said in #Ayodhya.… 17 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Prime Minister Narendra Modi who started his speech with Jai Siya Ram chant, said the entire country today is in th… https://t.co/bM9ObMT5KL 19 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol 🙏 Jai Siya Ram 🙏 chanted PM #NarendraModi at #RamMandir "#Ramjanmbhoomi has got freedom today," he said in… https://t.co/T1l8noxNhQ 19 hours ago