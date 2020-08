You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources At least 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian



At least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian districts, officials said on Saturday. The encounter had started early in the morning.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago 3 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter



Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in Kulgam encounter on July 17 in Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire and were shifted to the Army Hospital... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago J&K: Terrorists with Chinese & Pak-made arms killed 100m from LoC in Nowgam



Two terrorists were gunned down by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. Slain terrorists are suspected to be part of Pakistan's effort to scale up violence to mark first anniversary of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this