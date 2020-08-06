Global  
 

BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

DNA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Sajad Ahmed Khandey was shot from a close range by terrorists injuring him critically.
Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

 BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..
IndiaTimes

Manoj Sinha to take charge as Jammu and Kashmir's new Lieutenant Governor

 Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.
DNA

‘Many made sacrifices, are present in spirit among us’

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..
IndiaTimes

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again [Video]

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again

Fire at Ahmedabad Covid hospital leaves 8 dead. Manoj Sinha replaces GC Murmu as J&K L-G. Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again. And ED to question Rhea in Sushant death case. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:37Published

Kashmir: India’s Bleeding Wound – OpEd

Kashmir: India’s Bleeding Wound – OpEd It’s been a year since, India's Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and Article 35A of the...
Eurasia Review

I'm an Indian journalist who lived through Kashmir's traumatic internet blackout, which started one year ago. Here's what it's like to have your freedoms ripped away for 213 days.

I'm an Indian journalist who lived through Kashmir's traumatic internet blackout, which started one year ago. Here's what it's like to have your freedoms ripped away for 213 days. · On August 5, 2019, India's Hindu nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region by scrapping Article 370, a...
Business Insider

Less Violence, More Development In J&K Since 2019 – OpEd

Less Violence, More Development In J&K Since 2019 – OpEd This Wednesday (Aug. 5), India's Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region will mark its first year after the abrogation of the controversial Article 370 by...
Eurasia Review


