BJP Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was on Thursday shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir, according to officials. Terrorists fired upon..

Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha is the new L-G of Jammu and Kashmir as President has accepted the resignation of former L-G GC Murmu.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat squarely addressed the absence of BJP veteran L K Advani and some other seniors at the Ram temple foundation stone-laying ceremony on..

EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again Fire at Ahmedabad Covid hospital leaves 8 dead. Manoj Sinha replaces GC Murmu as J&K L-G. Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again. And ED to question Rhea in Sushant death case. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations



India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil. Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre

Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter



Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25. An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search