|
'Why is the PM lying?' asks Rahul Gandhi after defence ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese transgressions in Ladakh
Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
After the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese troops transgressions into the Indian territory in different parts of Eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked why the Prime Minister was lying over the issue.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Congress aligns itself with Ram temple sentimentCongress member Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called Lord Ram the “manifestation of the best human qualities” who can only be present in love and justice, the..
IndiaTimes
Ram is the spirit of humanity which resides in our hearts, says Rahul Gandhi on 'bhoomi pujan' dayThe Wayanad MP, through a tweet in Hindi, said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of the best human values, "he is the spirit of humanity which resides in the..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi as India reports over 50K Covid-19 cases for 5th consecutive dayWith the country reporting over 50,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh Union Territory of India
BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34Published
India: Won’t consider de-escalation until China withdraws troopsIndia has refused to consider any de-escalation in Ladakh until the disengagement process — withdrawal of Chinese intrusions — is complete as Indian..
IndiaTimes
MoD document details PLA intrusions in MayThe defence establishment has officially acknowledged that Chinese soldiers intruded into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in May, amid the ongoing deadlock..
IndiaTimes
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
White House and Congress Remain Far From Any Stimulus DealWhite House officials and Democratic leaders continued to dig in on crucial points of any potential deal, jeopardizing additional relief for small businesses and..
NYTimes.com
Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to workOpposing view: Congressional negotiators debating whether to extend federal unemployment benefits should support the Senate Republicans' plan.
USATODAY.com
The Rebound Tampa Bay: The latest on election impacts, stimulus money
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 21:42Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this