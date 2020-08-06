'Why is the PM lying?' asks Rahul Gandhi after defence ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese transgressions in Ladakh

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:34 Published on January 1, 1970