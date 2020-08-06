Global  
 

'Why is the PM lying?' asks Rahul Gandhi after defence ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese transgressions in Ladakh

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
After the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese troops transgressions into the Indian territory in different parts of Eastern Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked why the Prime Minister was lying over the issue.
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Congress aligns itself with Ram temple sentiment

 Congress member Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called Lord Ram the "manifestation of the best human qualities" who can only be present in love and justice
IndiaTimes

Ram is the spirit of humanity which resides in our hearts, says Rahul Gandhi on 'bhoomi pujan' day

 The Wayanad MP, through a tweet in Hindi, said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of the best human values, "he is the spirit of humanity which resides in the heart"
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi as India reports over 50K Covid-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

 With the country reporting over 50,000 Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Union Territory of India

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status

BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated first anniversary of Ladakh's union territory status. The programme took place at party office where Member of Parliament (MP), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal attended the event as the chief guest. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "After 71 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thanked Modi government." On August 05, last year, the government bifurcated state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

India: Won't consider de-escalation until China withdraws troops

 India has refused to consider any de-escalation in Ladakh until the disengagement process — withdrawal of Chinese intrusions — is complete
IndiaTimes

MoD document details PLA intrusions in May

 The defence establishment has officially acknowledged that Chinese soldiers intruded into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in May, amid the ongoing deadlock
IndiaTimes

United States Congress Legislature of the United States

White House and Congress Remain Far From Any Stimulus Deal

 White House officials and Democratic leaders continued to dig in on crucial points of any potential deal, jeopardizing additional relief for small businesses
NYTimes.com

Unemployment $200 bonus is still generous without discouraging people to go back to work

 Congressional negotiators debating whether to extend federal unemployment benefits should support the Senate Republicans' plan.
USATODAY.com
The Rebound Tampa Bay: The latest on election impacts, stimulus money [Video]

The Rebound Tampa Bay: The latest on election impacts, stimulus money

Scripps Washington D.C. Correspondent Joe St. George rejoins the podcast to talk about what an election during the pandemic will look like and details the hold up on the next stimulus package in Congress.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 21:42Published

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India [Video]

'Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete': India

India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. "There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement is not yet complete"

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson [Video]

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions? "Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi"

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
'China targeting Modi 56-inch image' says Congress; BJP blames 'Gandhi legacy' [Video]

'China targeting Modi 56-inch image' says Congress; BJP blames 'Gandhi legacy'

A fresh war of words broke out between the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Opposition Indian National Congress. The latter's Rahul Gandhi released a view 'explaining' the situation

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:24Published

