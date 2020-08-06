No Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura due to COVID-19 crisis



Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan. He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party. Paramhans said that if Swaroopanand wanted, the dispute of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi would have ended during Congress's regime. "If he says that the 'muhurat' is not 'shubh' then I challenge him for the debate, and if he fear of coming in Ayodhya then I will go to Kashi." Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand recently said that 'muhurat' for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan is not auspicious. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970 COVID: Mathura's famous 'Guru Purnima' fair called off



For the first time in years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima Fair has been cancelled due to COVID crisis. Temples in Mathura wore a deserted look. All shrines across country were shut to control the pace of coronavirus spread. Thousands of devotees, from all parts of country used to attend 'Mudia Mela'. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published on January 1, 1970

