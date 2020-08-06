Global  
 

PM Modi tweets in remembrance of Sushma Swaraj

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
On the first death anniversary of former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage, on Thursday. "Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage.
