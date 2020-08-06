Global  
 

Karnataka rains: CM Yediyurappa asks ministers to tour rain-hit areas, sanctions Rs 50 crore

DNA Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the district in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state. He also ordered a release of Rs 50 crore for relief distribution.
Several districts in Karnataka witness waterlogging after heavy downpour [Video]

Several districts in Karnataka witness waterlogging after heavy downpour

Several parts of Karnataka received heavy downpour. Kodagu district witnessed waterlogging and flood-like situation after incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission on Thursday said that River Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district has crossed the danger level and is rising. River Hemavathi at Sakleshpur in Hassan district is also above warning level. A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on August 05. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:13Published
Intense rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of Karnataka [Video]

Intense rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in parts of Karnataka

Parts of Karnataka have received heavy rainfall which led to waterlogging in several areas. Normal lives affected due to downpour. According to Central Water Commission, Cauvery River at Kudige in Kodagu district has crossed danger level and is rising.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Heavy rain: CM orders release of ₹50 crore

 As rain intensified in several regions of Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary T. M. Vijay Bhaskar to rele
