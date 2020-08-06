Karnataka rains: CM Yediyurappa asks ministers to tour rain-hit areas, sanctions Rs 50 crore
Thursday, 6 August 2020 () Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the district in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state. He also ordered a release of Rs 50 crore for relief distribution.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a post on Twitter Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.The Chief Minister's media team has said he has been admitted to Manipal...
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on August 04 held a meeting with doctors of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah are admitted at the hospital after testing positive of COVID-19. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu informed that Chief Minister is asymptomatic. His condition is stable and is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus
Several parts of Karnataka received heavy downpour. Kodagu district witnessed waterlogging and flood-like situation after incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission on Thursday said that River Cauvery at Kudige in Kodagu district has crossed the danger level and is rising. River Hemavathi at Sakleshpur in Hassan district is also above warning level. A red alert has been issued in several districts in Karnataka due to heavy rainfall in the state since the last two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on August 05. Watch the full video for more.
Parts of Karnataka have received heavy rainfall which led to waterlogging in several areas. Normal lives affected due to downpour. According to Central Water Commission, Cauvery River at Kudige in Kodagu district has crossed danger level and is rising.
After Karnataka Chief Minister, now Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive for Coronavirus. He tweeted out that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as..