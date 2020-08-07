Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Enforcement Directorate to question Rhea Chakraborty today

Vikram Chandra on India crossing 2 million Covid cases, other top stories



India has crossed the 2 million cases mark for Covid-19. Total number of active cases is at 5,95,501 while the death toll is at 40,699. There is however some good news, growth of active cases has come.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:36 Published 8 hours ago

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against 6 accused including Rhea, others



After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 8 hours ago