Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Enforcement Directorate to question Rhea Chakraborty today
Friday, 7 August 2020 () The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a FIR was filed by late actor Sushant's dather KK Singh (74) against Rhea at a Patna police station on July 28.
Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
After getting the notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty,..
