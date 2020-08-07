Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Enforcement Directorate to question Rhea Chakraborty today

Zee News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a FIR was filed by late actor Sushant's dather KK Singh (74) against Rhea at a Patna police station on July 28. 
 Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Miranda left Enforcement Directorate (ED) office late night on August 06 in Mumbai. He was interrogated for about 9 hours.Meanwhile, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six accused and others in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

