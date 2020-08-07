Karnataka SSLC Results 2020: KSEEB likely to declare Class 10 results today at karresults.nic.in
Friday, 7 August 2020 () *Karnataka SSLC Results 2020:* The *Karnataka* Secondary Education Examination Board is likely to announce the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams for Class 10 on Friday. Students can check their results on *karresults.nic.in* once it is out.
Private websites are also expected to host the SSLC...
