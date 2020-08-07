On National Handloom Day PM Modi asks people to be vocal for handmade products
Friday, 7 August 2020 () Lauding those associated with India's "vibrant" handloom and handicraft sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India.
"On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They...
