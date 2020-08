Sankata Hara Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Significance, Moonrise timings, importance of fasting Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sankata Hara Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated with fasting during the waning phase of the moon on every fourth day of the month. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, people worship the deity on this day for taking away their troubles and sorrows.



Revellers fast all day and break it at the sight of the moon at night. Thus the timing of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this