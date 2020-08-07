Global  
 

Rabindranath Tagore 79th death anniversary: India pays tribute to the Nobel laureate; read some of his great thoughts

Friday, 7 August 2020
One of the greatest man born on in India was the renowned poet and freedom fighter Rabindranath Tagore. Called as 'Gurudev' Tagore's thoughts and ideas motivate people and keep their love for the country alive even now. Today (August 7), marks the 79th death anniversary of legendary Rabindranath Tagore. He had passed away this very day in the year 1941. 
News video: Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history |Oneindia News

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore passed away and other events in history |Oneindia News 01:19

 In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers. Shortly after the establishment of a strong government under President George Washington on 7Th August 1789, Congress created the War Department as a...

