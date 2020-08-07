|
SC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed controversial activist Rehana Fathima's plea seeking anticipatory bail in cases against her for allegedly circulating a video in which she was semi-nude, allowing her minor children to paint on her body, and said the court is a little baffled at the kind of case that has come up before it.
