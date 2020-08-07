Global  
 

One News Page

SC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of activist Rehana Fathima

IndiaTimes Friday, 7 August 2020
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed controversial activist Rehana Fathima's plea seeking anticipatory bail in cases against her for allegedly circulating a video in which she was semi-nude, allowing her minor children to paint on her body, and said the court is a little baffled at the kind of case that has come up before it.
Rehana Fathima Muslim woman activist arguing the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple, Kerala, India

