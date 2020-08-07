|
Kozhikode Crash: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway, pilot dead
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A pilot of the flight is said to have succumbed in the incident. There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the flight. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed to take immediate rescue measures in the crash.
Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reportsAn Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
Independent
Air India plane skids off runway in KeralaAir India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
BBC News
Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance"Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has..
IndiaTimes
