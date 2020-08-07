Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kozhikode Crash: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway, pilot dead

DNA Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
A pilot of the flight is said to have succumbed in the incident. There were 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the flight. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed to take immediate rescue measures in the crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured 00:59

 An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after preliminary reports. The flight was about to land when the accident happened and the plane overshot the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan 12th Chief Minister of Kerala

Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia [Video]

Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 15, CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

The death toll rose to 15 in landslide which took place at Rajamala, Idukki district of Kerala on August 07. At least 57 people are still missing. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is in action at the incident spot. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation [Video]

Kerala gold smuggling case: BJP leaders sit on 18-day hunger strike, demand CM's resignation

Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Kerala celebrates 'Eid al-Adha' today [Video]

Kerala celebrates 'Eid al-Adha' today

'Eid al-Adha' festival is being celebrated in Kerala on July 31. Prayers were being offered at a mosque in Thiruvananthapuram. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing norms were followed at the mosque. On July 30, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced that the prayers can be offered in mosques of the state, with limited number of persons in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reports

 An Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
Independent

Air India plane skids off runway in Kerala

 Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
BBC News

Amit Shah condoles deaths in Kerala landslide, says rescue teams to provide all assistance

 "Condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives in Rajamalai, Idukki (Kerala) due to landslide. Have spoken to DG NDRF, their team has..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured [Video]

Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode, pilot suspected dead, several injured

An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Pilot In Fatal Crash Identified As Naval Air Station Surgeon [Video]

Pilot In Fatal Crash Identified As Naval Air Station Surgeon

A pilot killed in a single-engine plane crash near Lake Tahoe was a surgeon at Naval Air Station Fallon who served in Iraq and was part of a rescue team that helped save an injured rock climber who was..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:24Published
Pilot killed in crash near Payson played crucial role in 2010 Horse Rescue [Video]

Pilot killed in crash near Payson played crucial role in 2010 Horse Rescue

Bryan Boatman was killed in helicopter crash near Payson.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

India landslide: Dozens feared dead after flooding in Kerala

 Up to 20 houses are buried under debris in the state of Kerala, with rescue efforts under way.
BBC News Also reported by •Zee News

Kerala rain: govt. marshals resources for flood rescue

 Given the severe weather warning, the government has sought more units of the National Disaster Response Force from neighbouring States
Hindu

Brave Odia migrant girl helps rescue of 6,000 labourers in Kerala
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

HRITIKG1

HRITIK .G #At least 15 Person killed in landslide in Kerala's Idukki and PM Modi condoles loss of lives [ latest short news]… https://t.co/Eyk9MNoUOx 2 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next Prime Minister #NarendraModi on Friday condoled the deaths due to a landslide at Rajamalai in Kerala's Idukki distr… https://t.co/Pgmv3kslY5 2 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol 13 people lost their lives in a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district, says a report. Here's what happened 👇… https://t.co/A4IbLo6ZI8 3 hours ago

OmmcomNews

Ommcom News Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the deaths due to a landslide at Rajamalai in Kerala’s Idukki distr… https://t.co/llOJifQYTr 4 hours ago

KPsfc_offl

Krishna Pradeep RT @TOIIndiaNews: Idukki landslide: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia https://t.co/YopM4tEog6 4 hours ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Idukki landslide: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia https://t.co/YopM4tEog6 4 hours ago