Kozhikode Crash: Plane splits into two after skidding off runway, pilot dead

Kerala gold smuggling case linked with financing of terror organisations: BJP's Muralidhar Rao



BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published on January 1, 1970