You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chaotic scenes at India airport after plane skids off runway and breaks into two, killing passengers



A flight skid off the runway at the Kozhikode International airport in Karipur, India on late Friday (August 7) evening has caused chaos and fear for the fate of the 195 passengers on board the AIr.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:31 Published 8 minutes ago Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded



Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published 42 minutes ago Plane skids off runway at Kozhikode; pilot suspected dead, several injured



An Air India Express aircraft, with over 180 people on board, skidded off runway at Kozhikode on Friday evening. The pilot was reported dead, several others were suspected to be injured, after.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:59 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this