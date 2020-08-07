Global  
 

Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

Friday, 7 August 2020
Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. ​Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was a wing commander in the Indian Air Force from where he retired and joined Air India about 10 years ago. He flew the Airbus 310 for AI before moving to Air India Express on Boeing 737.
National Defence Academy (India) National Defence Academy (India) The National Defence Academy (NDA) is the joint services academy of the Indian Armed Forces, where cadets of the three services train together before they go on to respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.


Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

