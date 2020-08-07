Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki



Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Many houses have also been destroyed by landslides in the area. The Chief Minister's office has reportedly also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to help in rescue operations. Roads in most of the low lying areas are completely submerged in water. Visuals of A temple in Kochi inundated have also been doing the rounds. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway in all the affected regions and around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970