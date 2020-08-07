Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

Friday, 7 August 2020 () Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was a wing commander in the Indian Air Force from where he retired and joined Air India about 10 years ago. He flew the Airbus 310 for AI before moving to Air India Express on Boeing 737.
At least 5 people died in a landslide in Kerala Idukki's district on August 07. Around 10 were rescued from incident site in Rajamala. Injured have been taken to Tata General Hospital in Munnar. Kerala Health Minister informed that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the spot. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister has requested assistance from Indian Air Force for the rescue operation.
Heavy rainfall has caused havoc in Kerala once again with landslides being reported from several parts of the state. 5 people have reportedly been killed due to a landslide in Idukki. NDRF has been deployed in the area by the Kerala government. Police, fire and other rescue officials have also been asked to join the rescue operation in the area. Many houses have also been destroyed by landslides in the area. The Chief Minister's office has reportedly also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to help in rescue operations. Roads in most of the low lying areas are completely submerged in water. Visuals of A temple in Kochi inundated have also been doing the rounds. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway in all the affected regions and around 2000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Nani's house on Thursday. Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also accompanied Janhvi. The actor will be next seen in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a biopic of Indian Air Force's first female combat pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar. Its trailer has received over 225000 'likes' on YouTube, but also over 125000 'dislikes'. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.
An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today. Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.
At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We must remember that it is a tabletop runway at Kozhikode. There seems to have been injuries among all the passengers and some of them are unconscious. An NDRF team has been rushed to the spot and should be reaching any time there to join search andrescue operation," said NDRF DG SN Pradhan.
Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market action.