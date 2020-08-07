Global  
 

17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway

Friday, 7 August 2020
An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut International Airport on Friday and went 35 feet down a slope at 7.41pm, killing at least 17. ​​​​The aircraft, a Boeing 737, broke in two. The deceased include the flight commander, Deepak V Sathe, and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

 Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. ​Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years ago

 Karipur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes
Boeing 737 Single aisle airliner family by Boeing

Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Calicut International Airport Airport in Karipur,Kondotty, Malappuram, Kerala, India

