|
17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway
Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut International Airport on Friday and went 35 feet down a slope at 7.41pm, killing at least 17. The aircraft, a Boeing 737, broke in two. The deceased include the flight commander, Deepak V Sathe, and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India
At least 17 killed in Air India plane crashAn Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of HonourCommanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes
14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India
Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years agoKaripur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44Published
Boeing 737 Single aisle airliner family by Boeing
Dow plunges 1861 points
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
New book explores complexities of modest fashionA new book called "Modesty: A Fashion Paradox," written by Dubai-based fashion writer, Hafsa Lodi, takes a deep dive into the expectations and debate surrounding..
USATODAY.com
Calicut International Airport Airport in Karipur,Kondotty, Malappuram, Kerala, India
Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
At least 16 including pilot dead, over 100 injured in Kozhikode plane crashFourteen people including the pilot of the aircraft were killed while 123 when injured when an Air India Express plane skidded off the runway at Karipur airport..
DNA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this