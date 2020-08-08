Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US relaxes travel advisory, but India still on no-go list

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China. The state department said: “Do not travel to India due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid | 'India establishes air travel bubbles with US, France': Hardeep Puri [Video]

Covid | 'India establishes air travel bubbles with US, France': Hardeep Puri

India has established individual bilateral bubbles with US and France. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said air bubbles is the only way forward for international travel amid Covid pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules [Video]

Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules

From India planning special features in trains for post-Covid travel, to the government reporting that just 10 states account for 86% of the active cases in the country - here are the top ten news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World [Video]

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World

India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this