US relaxes travel advisory, but India still on no-go list
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China. The state department said: “Do not travel to India due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism.”
India has established individual bilateral bubbles with US and France. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said air bubbles is the only way forward for international travel amid Covid pandemic...
