Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death toll in Kerala plane crash rises to 17; 2 pilots dead, all 4 crew members safe: Air India Express

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport

Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport 01:08

 An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed [Video]

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:44Published
Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty

Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:43Published

India plane crash: At least 16 dead, 123 injured after botched landing in Kerala

 A special evacuation flight bringing people home to India who had been trapped abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off a runway and split in two while..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala [Video]

Watch: NDRF makes temporary bridge to rescue stranded in Kerala

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Kerala's Meppadi. The video got viral on social media. Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing downpour.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash

 An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News

17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway

 An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
IndiaTimes
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Pilot served in IAF, won NDA Sword of Honour

 Commanding pilot Deepak V Sathe is believed to have died on the spot. ​Sathe lived in Powai with his family which includes his wife Sushma and two sons. He was..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash [Video]

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash

At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India [Video]

At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runwayand split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded [Video]

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this