Death toll in Kerala plane crash rises to 17; 2 pilots dead, all 4 crew members safe: Air India Express

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed



Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.

