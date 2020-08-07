Death toll in Kerala plane crash rises to 17; 2 pilots dead, all 4 crew members safe: Air India Express

An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45...
Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information about passengers were issued. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493, Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320, Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and expressed their pain. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushed Fire and Police Force at Kozhikode airport. PM Modi spoke to Kerala CM over the phone regarding the crash. Home Minister ordered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rush at the airport. The plane, with 190 onboard from Dubai, split into two while trying to land. The aircraft overshot the Karipur’s table top runway. Watch the video for more details.
Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and volunteers made a temporary bridge to rescue stranded people in Kerala's Meppadi. The video got viral on social media. Several parts of Kerala have been witnessing downpour.
At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.
At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We..