PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today, to meet school students

DNA Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, was first announced by the Prime Minister on April 10, 2017, on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji's Champaran Satyagraha.
Swachh Bharat Mission Swachh Bharat Mission a country-wide campaign to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management in India


Champaran Satyagraha Champaran Satyagraha First civil resistance movement led by Gandhi in India in 1917


Mahatma Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during British-ruled India

