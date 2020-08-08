PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra today, to meet school students

Congress is on ventilator, Rahul's ego on accelerator: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi



Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on July 20 responded to Rahul Gandhi's statement that "2,426 firms looted people's savings and will centre launch probe on that?" Taking a jibe at Gandhi, he said "Pappu pass hone ke chakkar me nakal me bhi akal nahi laga pa raha hai," (Pappu is not able to put his brain in the process of passing). "Because of his (Rahul Gandhi) stupidity Congress party went on ventilator and his ego is on accelerator, he should understand the things. "Sometimes he becomes scientists, semi-scholar, sometimes he gives wisdom to whole system, and his brain is filled with stupidity." On July 19, Gandhi alleged that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Rahul asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.

