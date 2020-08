Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed



Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44 Published 6 hours ago

14 dead, 15 seriously injured in Kozhikode plane crash



At least 14 people on Air India Express died, 123 got injured and 15 received serious injuries, said Malappuram SP to ANI after aircraft coming from Dubai skidded off runway at Kozhikode airport. "We.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 7 hours ago