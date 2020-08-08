Global  
 

Kozhikode plane crash: Air India Express pilot aborted landing twice due to tailwind

Zee News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A total of 190 people --184 passengers, 10 infants, and six cabin crew members, including two pilots, were onboard the aircraft.    
News video: At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India

At least 16 dead after plane skids off runway in India 00:30

 An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runwayand split in two while landing in heavy rain in southern India.

