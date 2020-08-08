Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

Vikram Chandra on landslides in Kerala, ED Rhea Chakraborty



Rain wreaks havoc across the nation, after flood-like situation in Mumbai, now 14 people have been lost their lives in a landslide triggered by heavy rain for the last three days in Kerala's Idukki district, while many more are feared trapped. Meanwhile the Sushant Singh Rajput case is getting murkier by the day, the ED today questioned the late actor's former girlfriend in connection with a money laundering charge. Watch the day's biggest headlines on editorji with Vikram Chandra

