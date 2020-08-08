Global  
 

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning. Called ``Angels of Air India’’, this special assistance team had come together after the Mangalore air crash in May 2010 as well to offer assistance, including grief counselling to family members of the deceased.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded 02:40

 Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Kozhikode Kozhikode Metropolis in Kerala, India

Kozhikode plane crash: 3 possible reasons behind the mishap

 The Air India Express plane fell into a valley and split into two parts after skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport, the Directorate General of Civil..
DNA

Runway 10 of Kozhikode airport unsafe, expert warned 9 years ago

 Karipur airport is unsafe and landing should not be allowed here, especially during wet conditions, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, a member of a safety advisory..
IndiaTimes

17 dead as Air India Express flight overshoots Kozhikode’s table-top runway

 An Air India Express flight from Dubai trying to land in torrential rain with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode’s Calicut..
IndiaTimes
At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash [Video]

At least 17 killed in Air India flight crash

At least 17 people were killed and more than 100 injured when an Air India Express passenger plane repatriating Indians overshot the runway in heavy rain near the southern city of Kozhikode on Friday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Air India Express Air India Express Low-cost subsidiary of Air India

At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash

 An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Credit: ANI
Mangalore Mangalore City in Karnataka, India

Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two [Video]

Shocking footage shows India Air Express plane split into two

After an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Karipur, India on August 7, this dramatic footage shows the aftermath, including the badly damaged fuselage of the plane.

Credit: Newsflare
Aftermath of fatal Air India Express flight that skidded off runway that has killed pilot and 20 others [Video]

Aftermath of fatal Air India Express flight that skidded off runway that has killed pilot and 20 others

This is the aftermath of a fatal Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway that has killed the pilot and 20 others on Friday (August 7) in Karipur, India.

Credit: Newsflare

Air India Express crash: Relatives of survivors relieved their loved ones are safe

 Muneer, anther expatriate whose sister-in-law Manal was in the flight, said the his brother and family is "beyond consolable."
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Kerala tragedy: Before crash-landing, AI Express pilot aborted two landings due to tailwind, says Official

 Air India (AI) Express pilots, who have died in Kerala plane crash tragedy, attempted two landings before the final landing at the tabletop runway at Kozhikode...
Mid-Day


