Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for Kozhikode from Mumbai on Saturday morning. Called ``Angels of Air India’’, this special assistance team had come together after the Mangalore air crash in May 2010 as well to offer assistance, including grief counselling to family members of the deceased.
