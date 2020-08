You Might Like

Tweets about this A V RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude shakes Odisha's Berhampur https://t.co/q5pjzYAAtK 9 minutes ago Zee News English Mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude shakes Odisha's Berhampur https://t.co/q5pjzYAAtK 31 minutes ago D. Meyer @iamdnmo That was 4.2 mild kine, northridge was intense (6.7). The magnitude scale is logarithmic. For example, iā€¦ https://t.co/uAfp0OACb9 1 week ago