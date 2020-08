Tourist from Thailand raped in Haryana's Hisar, hotel owner arrested Saturday, 8 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A 40-year-old woman tourist from Thailand, who came to Hisar on Thursday night with friends, was gang-raped by the owner-cum-manager of a local hotel and his accomplice. The police have arrested the hotel owner, while the other accused is said to be absconding. 👓 View full article