Fire broke out at a sub-district hospital in North Kashmir's Baramulla district
Saturday, 8 August 2020 () A fire broke out at a sub-district hospital Tangmerg in district Baramulla located in north Kashmir, on Saturday morning. A team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
With several reforms are underway after Jammu and Kashmir received the Union Territory status, Government has taken another initiative in developing a 5.25 km road from NH-1A 46th Delina to Singhpora in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. This developmental process of road construction is being...
A truck caught fire on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place near Sahapur village in Bhadrak district on August 16. The truck was enroute Hyderabad from Kolkata. No..