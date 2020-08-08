Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire broke out at a sub-district hospital in North Kashmir's Baramulla district

Zee News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A fire broke out at a sub-district hospital Tangmerg in district Baramulla located in north Kashmir, on Saturday morning. A team of fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Road Construction in Baramulla to improve connectivity in Kashmir valley

Road Construction in Baramulla to improve connectivity in Kashmir valley 03:33

 With several reforms are underway after Jammu and Kashmir received the Union Territory status, Government has taken another initiative in developing a 5.25 km road from NH-1A 46th Delina to Singhpora in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. This developmental process of road construction is being...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NWF crews battle large brush fire near Silverbell, Sunset roads [Video]

NWF crews battle large brush fire near Silverbell, Sunset roads

Northwest Fire District alongside Golder Ranch Fire District crews are working to contain a large brush fire at Silverbell at Sunset roads Sunday.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:17Published
Truck catches fire on NH 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak [Video]

Truck catches fire on NH 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak

A truck caught fire on National Highway 16 in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The incident took place near Sahapur village in Bhadrak district on August 16. The truck was enroute Hyderabad from Kolkata. No..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
2 people injured in aircraft fire at North County Airport [Video]

2 people injured in aircraft fire at North County Airport

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are at the scene of an aircraft fire at the North County Airport Friday afternoon.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian Army convoy attacked in Jammu and Kashmir, hold their fire

 An Indian Army convoy in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district came under heavy attack after militants fired indiscriminately, injuring a soldier, the force said...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this