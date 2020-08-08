Odisha: Eartquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Berhampur

A 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Ganjam District of Behrampur by Forest Department. It was later released into the forest area. On the other side, an 8 feet long Indian rock python entered in kitchen room of a house in Jalpaiguri's Ambari area. However, forest guard team later rescued the snake.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 05 inaugurated plasma therapy facilities at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur and another at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research, Burla. He inaugurated the facility through video conferencing. With these new facilities, the plasma donation and transfusion will be very accessible. Odisha has recorded 12,982 active cases and 216 deaths till yet.
Rain lashed parts of Odisha's Bhubaneswar on August 07 afternoon. The rain was followed by lightning and thunderstorm. The moderate rain may continue in the city for the next 4 days, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).
A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district. A team including the Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake which was later released in the forest. Meanwhile, in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal an eight feet long python had entered the kitchen of a local. Forest officials got on the job quickly and managed to rescue the snake.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on July 16. According to National Center for Seismology, earthquake was felt at around 07:40 am. Terrified residents rushed out of their houses after they felt earthquake.