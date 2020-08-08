Odisha: Eartquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Berhampur

Watch: 10-feet-long King Cobra rescued from a temple in Odisha



A forest department official informed that a 10-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the team from the premises of the Nandikeshwar temple of Ganjam district. A team including the Forest Ranger visited the village and rescued the snake which was later released in the forest. Meanwhile, in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal an eight feet long python had entered the kitchen of a local. Forest officials got on the job quickly and managed to rescue the snake.

