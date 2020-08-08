Global  
 

Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that he had reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after the Air India Express accident a day ago. The Union minister said he would hold consultations "with senior civil aviation officials & professionals".
The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in Kozhikode. It was a coronavirus evacuation flight. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has formed probe teams. Kozhikode Sub Collector, K Gopalakrishnan, said that there were around 190 passengers onboard the aircraft. Passengers included 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew. The flight was coming in from Dubai amid heavy rains in Kerala. Flight overshot the tabletop runway and broke into two. Kerala Minister AC Moideen and MoS External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited the crash site. "It is a sad and unfortunate incident. Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems pilot could not land. Then, in second attempt, he landed but there was hard landing. Following the landing, aircraft skid off beyond runway," Muraleedharan said.

Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in the incident so far. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon."

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri participated in the 1st Indo-Asean Oceanic Business Summit and Expo on August 04. He discussed about the post COVID order at the summit. "When we plan for the post COVID order, we need to diversify, create new supply chains, we should try and avoid excessive dependence on any one source or commodity," said Hardeep Singh Puri.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ajeet Singh, who is an eye witness to the Kozhikode plane crash, narrated the entire incident. The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) said, "I saw the Air India Express flight falling down towards the parameter road." The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission and skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode during landing on August 07.

Kozhikode plane crash: Civil aviation expert explains difficulty in landing on table top runways

 The aircraft was broken into two parts but reportedly didn't catch fire.
DNA

Probe into Air India Express flight crash on: Union minister

 The Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18 dead and..
IndiaTimes

