Civil aviation minister announces interim relief for victims of AIE flight crash

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of those who died in the Air India Express crash at the Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. After visiting the crash site, the minister also announced Rs 2 lakh each for those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri

18 people including 2 pilots dead in Kozhikode plane crash: Hardeep Puri 02:10

 Death toll in the Air India Express flight crash incident in Kozhikode rose to 18. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Khozikode plane crash said, "18 people including 2 pilots have died in the incident so far. Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190...

Hardeep Singh Puri

Aviation minister reaches Kozhikode to take stock of relief measures

 Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that he had reached Kozhikode to take stock of the status and implementation of relief measures after..
IndiaTimes
Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

Kozhikode crash: Rescue operation ends, Civil Aviation Minister forms probe teams

The rescue operation in Kozhikode plane crash incident has ended. Twenty people, including the plane’s two pilots, were killed in the mishap. Hundreds of people were injured, many seriously, after the Air India Express Boeing 737 from Dubai plunged down a slope in heavy rain on its second attempt to land in Kozhikode. It was a coronavirus evacuation flight. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has formed probe teams. Kozhikode Sub Collector, K Gopalakrishnan, said that there were around 190 passengers onboard the aircraft. Passengers included 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew. The flight was coming in from Dubai amid heavy rains in Kerala. Flight overshot the tabletop runway and broke into two. Kerala Minister AC Moideen and MoS External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, visited the crash site. "It is a sad and unfortunate incident. Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems pilot could not land. Then, in second attempt, he landed but there was hard landing. Following the landing, aircraft skid off beyond runway," Muraleedharan said.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published

Air India Express

Kozhikode crash: Air India Express plane touched down near taxiway, 1,000 metres from beginning of runway

 The Air India Express plane, carrying 190 people from Dubai, on Friday touched down near a taxiway that is around 1,000 metres from the beginning of the runway..
IndiaTimes
Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident

Watch: CISF official, eyewitness to Kozhikode plane crash, narrates the incident

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ajeet Singh, who is an eye witness to the Kozhikode plane crash, narrated the entire incident. The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) said, "I saw the Air India Express flight falling down towards the parameter road." The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers was returning from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission and skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kozhikode during landing on August 07.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published

Calicut International Airport

Probe into Air India Express flight crash on: Union minister

 The Centre on Saturday said investigation is on to ascertain various aspects of the Air India Express flight crash at Karipur airport, which left 18 dead and..
IndiaTimes

Kerala plane crash: Two investigation teams to leave for Kozhikode, says Civil Aviation Minister

 At least 17 people have died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.
DNA

Kozhikode

Kerala plane crash: Centre announces Rs 10 lakh interim relief to kin of deceased, Rs 2 lakh to seriously injured

 The government will give Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each deceased in Kozhikode plane crash, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to the seriously injured.
DNA

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed

Over 18 people were killed, 123 were injured in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode. Pilot Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was one of the pilots who died. Helplines to assist in providing information..

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44Published
Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims

PM Modi, Gujarat CM announce ex-gratia for Ahmedabad hospital fire victims

A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital...

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published

