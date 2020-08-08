|
Civil aviation minister announces interim relief for victims of AIE flight crash
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday announced an interim relief of Rs 10 lakh for each of those who died in the Air India Express crash at the Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. After visiting the crash site, the minister also announced Rs 2 lakh each for those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.
