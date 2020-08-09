Global  
 

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32 percent with 14.2 lakh recoveries

Mid-Day Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
India's patients recovering from COVID-19 cross the 14.2 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.32 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries...
