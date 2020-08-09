India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 68.32 percent with 14.2 lakh recoveries
Sunday, 9 August 2020 () India's patients recovering from COVID-19 cross the 14.2 lakh mark, taking the recovery rate across the country to 68.32 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, India's total recoveries...
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:58Published
Black box recovered from Kerala plane crash site; All those engaged in Air India Express rescue efforts urged to get tested for Covid-19; Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Kerala CM..
Even as Covid-19 cases continue to increase, India recorded 51,706 recoveries - the highest single-day recoveries so far. With this the overall recovery rate has... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News •Mid-Day